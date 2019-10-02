Whataburger debuts burger for late (or early) eaters

(KFDX/KJTL) — Whataburger is launching a burger combining breakfast and dinner all in one.

The new “breakfast burger” features a beef patty, bacon, egg, hash brown, cheese and Whataburger’s one- of- a- kind creamy pepper sauce on a bun.

Served between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m., the limited time only “breakfast burger” is the perfect way to start or end your day.

“Anytime we talk about the Breakfast Burger, people get really, really excited,” said Whataburger Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Rich Scheffler. “This is a hearty creation, and some of our customers said they would drive out of their way to get this. We’re excited to be able to offer a unique item for our fans to enjoy whether they’re fueling up for their day or enjoying a late-night meal.”

