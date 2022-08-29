COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back at Starbucks this week, with a number of fall-favorite treats returning to the menu.

(Courtesy Photo/Starbucks).

Back for its 19th year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is available at Starbucks starting on Tuesday. The classic menu item features Starbucks’ espresso and steamed milk with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and is topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. The PSL is available hot, iced, or blended at all U.S. locations.

Returning for the fourth year is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The cold brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spices.

The Apple Crisp Macchiato will also be available after making its debut last year. The drink is also available hot, iced, or blended and combines layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle.

Starbucks announced a number of pumpkin treats will also be available. Customers will find the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, the Pumpkin Scone, and the Pumpkin Loaf in the bakery section tomorrow. The new Owl Cake Pop will also be available for a limited time.