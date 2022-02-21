WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After announcing a change of scenery in late August 2021, officials with the family retail chain Old Navy are gearing up for the fast approaching grand opening of their new location off Lawrence Road.

Store officials posted a grand opening date of Wednesday, February 23 on the door of the soon-to-be storefront in Quail Creek Crossing.

“We are so excited (and we know you are, too!)”, the sign posted on their door reads.

The move out of the mall and into Quail Creek was made possible thanks in large part to the closing of both Carter’s and Kirkland’s early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally expected to be open before Christmas 2021, a nearly 10,000 foot expansion of its new location in Quail Creek Crossing delayed the opening.

Old Navy has been an anchor for the recently-sold Sikes Senter Mall since moving in across the movie theater in the early 2000’s.

Old Navy will share the shopping center with retail favorites like Ulta, Michael’s, GameStop, Academy and Office Depot, as well as restaurants including Cotton Patch Café, Qdoba, Firehouse Subs and Crumbl Cookies.

It’s unclear at this time what store will move into Sikes Senter Mall to replace Old Navy.

