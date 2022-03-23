(NEXSTAR) — The average number of tornadoes annually in the U.S. is 1,000 with Texas at the top of the list averaging 155 tornadoes a year between 1991 and 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The states with the highest average numbers of tornadoes, according to the NOAA data, are:
- Texas, 155
- Kansas, 96
- Florida, 66
- Oklahoma, 62
- Nebraska, 57
- Illinois, 54
- Colorado, 53
- Iowa, 51
- Minnesota, 45
- Missouri, 45
According to data from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center, 48 tornadoes were reported nationally in January. This is above the 1991-2010 average of 35 tornadoes for the month.
Sixteen tornadoes were reported last month, which is below the average of 29 tornadoes typically reported in February.