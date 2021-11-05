Where to shop local in Wichita Falls for Thanksgiving dinner

With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to shop local for all of your table fixings.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With Thanksgiving only a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to shop local for all of your table fixings.

While many will shop at big-name grocers, it is important to remember the local small businesses in town as the holiday season approaches.

Here is a list of retailers you can support by shopping small for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Turkey:

If you are looking to buy a turkey or any other kind of meat this year, you can head on over to Red Barn Country Store. The store is correlated with Red Barn Butchers and offers more than just meat for purchase. They also have produce and dairy products as well.

Hoeggar Family Farms located in Scotland, Texas is another great option for sourcing your meat. They also have milk and eggs.

Produce:

There are a few local options when it comes to buying vegetables for this year’s dinner. The Wichita Falls Farmers Market, Morath Orchard, and Youngs Orchard and Berry Farm all located in the Wichita Falls area, have many options of produce for sale.

Pies:

Local bakeries to shop for sweets are Margies Sweet Shop and Circle M Bakery. Both sell pies and other baked goods.

If you feel like taking on the challenge of making your own pecan pie, you can head over to The Pecan Shed. The pecans can be purchased in the shell, partially cracked, or fully shelled. They also have candied pecans and other treats for sale if you are looking for something on the sweeter side.

Charcuterie:

Brie Charcuterie is a great addition for all those wine and charcuterie lovers who want to spice up their table or have an appetizer to graze on before the big meal.

Drinks:

Speaking of wine, Wichita Falls has many options to buy local wine and other alcoholic beverages for the holiday season. For wine, you can shop at Horseshoe Bend Cellars, 6th Street Winery, Hook and Ladder Winery, and OG Cellars at The Holt. For more than just wine, there’s Wichita Falls Brewing Company and Local Boys Liquor.

Decorations:

Tae And Co. Parties & Events is a great resource if you are planning on going all out this Thanksgiving. They offer balloon decorations, charcuterie, and other party decorations. Another local gem is The Containery, which sells trendy home decor among women’s clothing and other items.

Now to set the finishing touches for your Thanksgiving dinner: Bebb’s Flowers has fall-themed flower arrangements perfect to set the tone and complete your dinner table.

By shopping small this holiday season, you can help many local families provide for their own along with continuing to support the Wichita Falls community.