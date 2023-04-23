WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Sure, it’s a common question for residents of Texoma to ask. “Where’s the rain?”, when the forecasts look so promising! I’m pretty sure you’ve heard, “We’re just the messengers.” That’s not an excuse. Though the science of meteorology, and, in general, the tools now available to us do, in fact, give much more precision than ever; yet, it’s still about timing for a “perfect” forecasts. We’ve come a long way, and we’ll continue to move forward!

Futurecast Snapshot

Though rain has been sparse across all of Texoma, it does appear that as we approach Tuesday and Wednesday, more widespread showers with the chance for thunderstorms, will increase! High temperatures will continue to remain below average as cooler air continues to filter in from the north and clouds overhead insulate us from the sun. However, by the end of the week, more sun, warmth, and general pleasant conditions are expected as we head into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast