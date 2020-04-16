1  of  2
WHO: Governments should set limits on alcohol consumption during pandemic

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -— The World Health Organization (WHO) wants governments to enforce measures that limit the consumption of alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence,” the WHO wrote on their website.

Alcohol does not protect the drinker from coronavirus, nor does it make them any better equipped to handle the potential effects of the virus.

MORE | Here’s what the WHO wants you to know about alcohol use.

