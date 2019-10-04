Who rescued who? Shelter cat saves the day!

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Jimmie Nelson’s wife never let him get an indoor cat.

The 81-year-old stroke victim now lives alone and wanted a cat as a companion.

That’s where Shelly the shelter cat comes into the picture.

“He loves her, he doesn’t wanna act like he pays attention, but I’ve caught him actually petting and loving on her,” says Nelson’s daughter, Teresa Seals.

Seals picked out the cat from the Claiborne County Animal Shelter, and never thought Shelly would so quickly earn her keep.

“I think the Lord sent the cat to us to save my dad,” Seals says.

She did so by taking on a venomous copperhead snake.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a lifetime: backwards buzzer-beater!"

NCSU professor, NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "NCSU professor, NBC News"

Firedog NBC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firedog NBC"

Cat vs snake NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cat vs snake NBC news"

Jacob Murphy child endagerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacob Murphy child endagerment"

Altus, 15-year-old faces first degree robbery charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus, 15-year-old faces first degree robbery charge"

"Junior Detectives" rescue missing woman

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Junior Detectives" rescue missing woman"

Dewalt utility bar recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dewalt utility bar recall"

Ohio University Suspends All Fraternities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ohio University Suspends All Fraternities"

King arthur flour recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "King arthur flour recall"

carve new fruits this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "carve new fruits this season"

TX grandmother fights back against car thieves

Thumbnail for the video titled "TX grandmother fights back against car thieves"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News