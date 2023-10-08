WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Temperatures will be on the rise through Thursday until the arrival of a cold front later in the night. Highs will be in the upper 80’s until we hit the low 90’s on Thursday. By Friday, high temperatures drop significantly down into the low to mid 70’s. Overnight lows will be in the 40’s by then.

What we’re looking forward to is a large area of low pressure that will be moving across the northern and central plains. As it makes its sweep across strong, cooler winds will push southward into Texoma. While high temperatures will be well above average through Thursday, by Friday, temperatures will be well below the average.