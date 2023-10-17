WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “Oh, the places you will go. There is fun to be done. So…get on your way!” is ringing true for one iconic Wichita Falls event.

The 31st Annual City Lights Festival will occur on Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Downtown Wichita Falls. This year, the theme is Dr. Seuss, Downtown Wichita Falls Development, announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. at Travis and 8th Street and make its way down 8th Street to Ohio, from Ohio to 9th and then up 9th Street to First Baptist Church.

If you want to show off your “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” don’t wait, as parade entries are limited to 100 spots, with 30 of those spots reserved for decorated vehicles. There are prizes for best float, with first place taking $500, second gets $300, and third place will receive $150.

In addition to the whimsical parade, there will be other events downtown.

Residents can stop by Santa Land as Park Central, located at 8th and Scott, is turned into Whoville with Santa as a special guest from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will also be games from 4 until 7 p.m.

Don’t let Santa Land be your last stop of the night; Mt. Crumpit Market will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be a s’mores station, food trucks, holiday shopping and hot cocoa.

This night will surely be filled with fun, family and friends.

“What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas…perhaps…means a little bit more!” ― Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!