Wichita Co. Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mary Helen Maskill has been a big sister to Lilly for 11 years now through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County.

“She’s moved cause of family back and forth from Alabama a couple of times but every time she’d come back we’d reunite and we’d talk while she was gone,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Board Member & Big Sister Mary Helen Maskill said. “Finally, last year the family was talking about moving again and it was her senior year in high school, so I said no, you need to stay here. So she lived with me last year, for her senior year at Hirschi.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit providing professionally supported mentoring for children in need of a stable person in their life to look up to. The big brothers and sisters take their littles out a minimum of 4 hours each month to simply have some fun together and share in common interests. Things like going to a ball-game, going to a movie, or going out to lunch together.

“Well Lilly and I decided we’d start trying every hamburger in town,” Maskill said. “So we went to every place and we ate the hamburgers and we made a little chart and we listed, this one was good, we’d be back, uh they need to work on that one, uh we got horrible service. You know, the whole thing of hamburgers and we rated every hamburger joint in town.”

With the goal of adding 80 new big’s to the program, those a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters said anyone can become apart of the organization that can be life changing for both parties.

“I talk to men a lot. Men seem to be a little more reluctant to jump on board because they feel like they have to be a tutor or a psychologist,” Wichita Co. Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Dwayne Bivona said.

“But really, that’s not what we’re asking for. Anybody can be a friend and that’s what we’re looking for.”

No matter your background, you could be the positive change a child needs to grow and live a successful life.

To become a big you just have to be 18 years or older, pass a background check and complete their application process, and commit at least one year to your little. You can reach the Wichita County Big Brothers Big Sisters at (940) 767-2447 or by going online at www.bbbstx.org/wichitacounty.