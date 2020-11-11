Wichita Co. Jail sets restrictions on new inmates as COVID-19 numbers increase

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, Wichita County Sheriff David Duke is taking action to try and limit new inmate numbers.

Duke’s chief deputy has notified all county law enforcement agencies that the jail will take only suspects charged with serious felony charges and certain other charges in which the suspect might pose a threat to the public.

This will include but not be limited to cases such as assaults, family violence cases, and violations of protective orders, DWI’s, and only public intoxication if there is nowhere else to take them.

Duke said the jail won’t be accepting most misdemeanors or third-degree felony drug cases.

Misdemeanors won’t be accepted unless they involve family violence or related charges.

Duke said this Wednesday morning they have seven inmates with positive tests and another 44 who have test results pending. All of those are now in what is called “droplet quarantine.”

He said if intake is not reduced the quarantine areas will soon be over capacity and more of the general population will be put at risk.

Duke said officers and deputies are instructed to issue arrest warrants for those offenses that won’t be accepted, and the defendants will be told to arrange their bonds in advance before reporting to jail.

If they do not arrange bond and turn themselves in, Duke said they will eventually be arrested on their warrants.

He said that way they can be booked and processed and then released within a few hours, without having to go into one of the quarantine or general population areas.

This process will also make it easier to limit numbers in the booking area.

As of Wednesday morning there was only one new inmate booked into Wichita County Jail.