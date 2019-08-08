Wichita Co. judge lowers bond for man charged with multiple sex crimes involving children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused of multiple charges of sex crimes involving children has finally succeeded in getting his multi-million dollar bonds reduced.

Jason Carlile, 48, has been jail since May with bonds totalling about $4.5 million. His attorney’s request for lower bonds in early July was denied by 78th District Judge Barney Fudge, as was a request for a gag order on the case.

However, Fudge agreed to lower them to a $500,000 on Thursday.

The conditions for release established earlier remain, such as wearing a GPS monitor.

The prosecutor said Carlile could be a flight risk because he’s lived in Mexico many years and might go there again.

Carlile and his mother took the stand Thursday and were questioned by his attorney from Plano.

Carlile said he has no money in the bank, and his only income is the $75 a week his mother gives him.

The defense objected when the prosecutor asked how much his mother got after she got divorced following the purchase of a winning $7 million lotto ticket October 2018.

Carlile said the winnings were split and that his mother invested $1.5 million.

His mother said she isn’t able to bond him out with the money she invested and she has already paid $250,000 for bail bonds, plus around $600,000 in attorney fees.

Carlile has a conviction of indecency with a child in Wichita County in 1994 and a conviction in Archer County for purchase of a child in 2006 in which a 15- year-old girl was sold by her mother for $3,000.

Carlile testified Thursday he has two children in Mexico and three in the US.