Wichita Co. Probation office suspends employees amid investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) UPDATE: Former Community Supervision Officer David Garon Jetton is out of jail after being charged with official oppression.

The Wichita County Probation Department, along with former and current employees, is under investigation according to sources and court papers and two former employees were arrested Tuesday.

On June 10, Community Supervision and Corrections Department Director Margaret Rogers and assistant director Beth Romm were suspended with pay.

According to their suspension notices, both were suspended after the Wichita County Board of Judges received credible reports of a possible civil rights violation or criminal activity.

On June 14, supervisor Valerie Thomerson was suspended with pay as well. Thomerson was arrested this morning and charged with perjury.

According to her arrest affidavit, in May, Thomerson provided testimony under oath during a hearing in 30th District Court regarding her role as an officer. The affidavit stated Thomerson later admitted to giving false statements. Her bond was set at $10,000 and was out of jail in a couple of hours.

The ongoing investigation was requested by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie after a probation hearing in May where he said “some very troubling information was disclosed.”

Gillespie went on to say he applauds the board of judges for its decisiveness and adds the DA’s office is very committed to the integrity of the community supervision department.

Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Kirk Wolfe has been named interim Director of Adult Probation.

Also, Former Community Supervision Officer David Garon Jetton is behind bars. The 68-year-old is charged with official oppression.

On Monday, June 10, a Texas Ranger conducted an interview with a 28-year-old woman who was on Jetton’s caseload in late 2018 and early 2019.

Court documents state the victim told investigators that Jetton began making sexually related comments toward her during probation visits.

Jetton was interviewed and authorities said he confessed to engaging in inappropriate conversations with the woman and confirmed her stories. He is no longer employed at the probation office. It’s unclear whether he was fired or resigned.