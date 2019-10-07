Wichita Co. Veteran Service Office providing services under new staff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Veteran Service Office is once again providing assistance to veterans and their families after a rough few months without the necessary staff.

John Rollins is now the new Texas Veterans Commission Counselor and Tim Murdock will serve as the new Wichita County Veterans Service Officer.

“You know, veterans, if they don’t have someone here to represent them, to talk to them, to kind of empathize, it’s very frustrating,” Rollins said. “Especially when the veterans don’t really know the in’s and out’s of dealing with the V.A. so our knowledge is very very important.”

Because not every veteran can access the office at Sheppard Air Force Base, Murdock said Wichita County owes their veterans a service they’re committed to providing.

“We’re happy that we’re finally up and running again,” Murdock said. “Because what we don’t want is for them to call and get no answer on the phone or to come here to the door and no one is here. So that’s what we’re trying to repair.”

Two months ago, the former Senior Veterans Affairs Counselor resigned after she said she was essentially doing the job of three people and quote, “couldn’t hold on any longer.” During that time, local veterans also complained about long wait times. Murdock said these issues have been taken care of.

“Having someone convenient where a veteran can come in is very very helpful. I’m glad to be here assisting the veterans of Wichita County in the state of Texas and Oklahoma,” Rollins said.

In addition to those new hires, there will also be the return of an office receptionist starting this Friday.

Now, whether a veteran wants to make a claim, wants assistance in getting a house, or wants to be advised on the benefits available to them, the Wichita County Veterans Service Office is ready to assist our nation’s heroes.

The office is currently open and servicing Veterans Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

However, the official reopening of the service office will be October 15th, with operating hours returning to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.