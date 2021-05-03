Wichita County 4-H, Southern Grit Advocacy hold seminar to prevent human trafficking

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — 4-H Wichita County and Southern Grit Advocacy are joining forces to teach anyone how to spot potential human traffickers. All in an effort to curb the growing number of victims.

This is a particularly important topic in our region.

Especially when you consider in 2019, Texas ranked second out of all fifty states in the number of calls made to the national human trafficking hotline. Second only to California.

“They are going to learn how to recognize the signs. We all need to be aware of our surroundings at all times. We need to make sure our kids are not being taken in by folks on the internet, on video games, things like that. We want to make sure they are making good informed decisions about what they are participating in,” Katrin Mitchel said.

A goal central to her role as youth and development agent for Wichita County 4-H, or “head, heart, hands, and health,” a nationwide network of youth organizations whose mission is to engage youth and maximize their potential.

“We are always looking for ways to help our kids, help our families, and benefit our communities so I reached out to Vicky with Southern Advocacy to host this wonderful seminar this afternoon,” Mitchel said.

It’s a set of tools Vicky Payne with Southern Grit Advocacy hopes to pass on to both adults and kids alike.

“Loyalty is great. But if you see your friend who is at risk of becoming or is already entrapped into, it’s okay to break that confidence and go ask a trusted adult for help,” Payne said.

Preventative techniques that can save a life, no matter your age.

“When someone is in trouble, it’s okay to risk losing a friendship over, and get them help than to keep that secret and watch that person be abused over and over,” Payne said.

Because when it comes to putting an end to the crisis, it’s more than one person.

Katrina mitchel: “We are building great kids. We are building well-rounded young people that are going to move on and grow up and be our next leaders,” Mitchel said.

It’s all hands on deck.

To find out more about 4-H or Southern Grit Advocacy, head over to their Facebook pages.