Wichita county commissioner’s meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita county commissioners will take action Monday morning to ensure the county continues to receive fees from charitable bingo operations.

Texas house bill 914 requires governing bodies in the state to officially file for the fees by November 1, or lose rights to them permanently.

If counties do not give notice, the fees go back to the charity running the games.

They will also vote to create the new position of Justice Court Coordinator to be officed in the old bond management office, under the supervision of county Judge Woody Gossom and Commissioner Jeff Watts.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. in room 270 of the county courthouse.