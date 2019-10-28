Wichita county commissioner’s meeting

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita county commissioners will take action Monday morning to ensure the county continues to receive fees from charitable bingo operations.

Texas house bill 914 requires governing bodies in the state to officially file for the fees by November 1, or lose rights to them permanently.

If counties do not give notice, the fees go back to the charity running the games.

They will also vote to create the new position of Justice Court Coordinator to be officed in the old bond management office, under the supervision of county Judge Woody Gossom and Commissioner Jeff Watts.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. in room 270 of the county courthouse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Man Live-Streams Mother's Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man Live-Streams Mother's Death"

Judge issues injunction on new OK abortion law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge issues injunction on new OK abortion law"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-28-19"

Wichita Co. Commissioner's meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Commissioner's meeting"

Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang"

Oklahoma man overcharged on electric bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man overcharged on electric bill"

Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online"

Howloween Pet Costume Contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Howloween Pet Costume Contest"

Optimus Prime at Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime at Comic Expo"

Capt. Ryan James credits WF roots for flying passion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Ryan James credits WF roots for flying passion"

Air Force pilot credits WF roots for flying passion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force pilot credits WF roots for flying passion"

Texoma Politics Now with Shatanya Clarke

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Politics Now with Shatanya Clarke"