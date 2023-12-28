WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has died and a Kamay man is in serious condition in a Fort Worth hospital following Wednesday’s deadly crash just east of Kamay.

According to Sgt. Juan Gutierrez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Isaac Desean Mirani, 25, of Burkburnett, was taken to United Regional Health Care System and was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries sustained during the crash.

Photo courtesy Josh Rowe (KFDX/KJTL)

Preliminary investigation reveals Mirani was traveling south on FM 2226 in a 2005 Mazda M3I and a 2005 Chevy Silverado was traveling west on State Highway 258.

Investigators with DPS said Mirani failed to stop at a stop sign at SH 258 and FM 2226 as he tried to turn right on SH 258. The pickup was unable to avoid Mirani and hit him. They said the Mazda came to rest on the north side of State Highway 258 and the Chevy came to rest on the south side of the highway.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as Robert Neil Gary, 59, of Kamay, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.

According to Sgt. Gutierrez, Mirani was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.