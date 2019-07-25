WCSO arrests New Mexico murder suspect

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A New Mexico murder suspect is in the Wichita County jail after being arrested outside of Iowa Park by law officers who were reportedly able to locate him by tracking his vehicle with GPS.

An outside agency alerted law enforcement a suspect in a shooting in Artesia, New Mexico could be traveling in the area in a white dodge pickup which was a company vehicle being tracked from New Mexico through Texas with GPS.

Just before 10:30 a.m. the car was spotted at the northbound rest stop on Highway 287 west of Iowa Park.

Wichita County deputies said the suspect was asleep in the truck and was cooperative and taken into custody without incident.

The shooting happened Wednesday about 5:30 p.m.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a home in Artesia, north of Carlsbad, and found Isidoro Sanchez, 33, dead from a gunshot.

Deputies interviewed several people and issued multiple search warrants then issued an arrest warrant for Cody Lane Garcia, 23, for murder, tampering with evidence, embezzlement and felon in possession of a firearm.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said shell casings were found in the truck but no weapon. He said authorities in New Mexico may have recovered the gun.

Duke said Garcia told deputies he had thrown a phone out between New Mexico and Wichita County to prevent it being tracked but apparently did not realize the company truck he took could also be tracked with GPS.