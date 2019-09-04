Wichita County Truancy Case Manager announces campaign for Justice of the Peace Precinct one Place one

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Not long after Judge Janice Sons announced her retirement, a candidate put his name in the hat to run for her seat.

Wichita County Truancy Case Manager James Hughes made his announcement on the steps of the courthouse this afternoon. Back in 2018, Hughes ran for precinct 1 place 2 but was beaten in a close race in the Republican primary by Robert Woodruff.

Hughes said he can learn from that race.

“The experience of running a campaign,” Hughes said. “If you’ve never run a campaign before everything is brand new. But the experience that I learned from running that campaign to what to do when to do it, how to do it, I think that is just going to make me a better candidate.”

Hughes will again run as a Republican and that primary will take place next March.