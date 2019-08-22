WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Thursday, August 22, 2019, the Wichita County Veterans Service Office does not have a VA Counselor.

The office with volunteers and a receptionist will be open until NOON each day.

Applications for these positions are being taken through the Wichita County Human Resources Office, 940766-8101.

In addition, the Texas Veterans Commission is interviewing applicants for their positions and hopes to have their personnel in place by October.

Please feel free to contact Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom, Jr, 940-766-8101, or Commissioner Barry Mahler, 940-766-8106, for assistance if the office is unable to resolve your situation.