WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The most wonderful time of year is coming and American Legion Post 169 brought out the toys for tots early.

The most wonderful time of year is coming and American Legion Post 169 plans to bring out the toys for tots early.

It may be October, but the Christmas spirit is already riding through Wichita Falls, Texas.

The American Legion hosted their “Toys for Tots” bike run at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2023. Riders were able to participate by donating a toy to the Marine’s Toys for Tots or $20 to help the cause.

The ride ended at the Red River Harley Davidson where Post 169 hosted a cook-out. Craig Rause, the director of the chapter, said “This event is one of the best ways for our post to give back to the community. Nobody in Wichita County has done it for several years and I know that there are a lot of children in need especially come Christmas time.” Rause stated, “There’re a lot of families in need and we were looking for a way to give back to the community.”

“So nobody in Wichita County had done it for several years and I know that there are a lot of children in need especially come Christmas time,” Rause said. “There’s a lot of families in need and we were looking for a way to give back to the community.”

If you would like to help give to the cause you can click here for more details.