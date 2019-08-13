Wichita Falls Animal Services to offer free adoption for Clear the Shelters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —Texomans are gearing up for the largest pet adoption event in the country.

This Saturday is Clear the Shelters where animal agencies are hoping to match each pet with its pur-fect home.

Nicki Bacon with animal services said for the first time they will be offering free adoption for potential adopters, a tip she is taking from agencies who have done this successfully in the past.

Thousands of animals across the nation have been adopted since the inception of Clear the Shelters in 2015.

Animal Services Administrator Nicki Bacon said she believes free adoption is the best way to get as many of the 50 plus dogs, cats and even rabbits they shelter a new family to wake up to in the coming weeks.

“We just don’t want to give out animals for free just to anybody, we will be going through the interview process to make sure, are you ready for a new animal if you don’t currently have any,” Bacon said. “We still are gonna vet out.”

Bacon said animal services personnel will be collecting applications for the animals on stray hold and if the owners do not reclaim the animals or if the officials cannot find the owners those pets will have a new home.

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but if you would like to adopt you can start the application process before then.

There will also be raffle prizes for those folks who have a successful adoption.