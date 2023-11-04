WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veterans Day is one week away, but Wichita Falls honored those who served with the annual Veteran’s Day Parade today.

The parade took place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, beginning in downtown Wichita Falls.

Sheppard Air Force Base, multiple schools’ ROTC programs, Boy and Girl Scouts clubs, American legions, and many other organizations marched in the parade to honor Texoma veterans.

Today’s veteran of honor is Senior Chief Petty Officer Dale Nelsen. Nelson eclipsed the century mark and was incredibly proud and honored to be in attendance. The officer also said he was inspired and encouraged by the heavy presence of all the young military personnel and military to be members.