WFAFB in need of more donations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank officials are asking for more donations as they are running low on food.

One of the contributing factors is during the summer months parents are having to provide food for their children because they aren’t in school. CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Kara Nickens said they are very thankful for the donations from the manufacturing companies but they’ve seen a decrease in donations from them.

“They’ve tightened up on their inventory control and management system,” Nickens said. “So, we are receiving about 60% less from them than we did just five years ago. So, we just have an incredible need to fill our shelves so we can make sure our neighbors in need are fed.”

Nickens also said they don’t receive a lot of baby stuff but they do get diapers and formula. The items more needed are canned vegetables, canned fruits, peanut butter, some canned chicken and canned tuna.