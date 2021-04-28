Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives massive apple donation from United Supermarket

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—An organization known for helping thousands of families over the years received some help today!

United Supermarkets and Market Street donated a whopping 4,200 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as a part of their “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” campaign.

This donation was part of a larger donation of more than 39-thousand pounds of apples across the state of Texas. Executive Director for the food bank, Kara Nickens said, their partnership with United Market Street is crucial for families all across the state.

“Market Street is always so helpful to the food bank, whenever they know that we need help they’re going to reach out and they do this every year and they know that produce is something that families often can’t afford and its something healthy that we can provide for people in our community,” Nickens said.

Over the past decade, United Market Street has donated a total of a half-million pounds of produce to food banks across the state.