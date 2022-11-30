WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Memorial Auditorium will be transformed into a true winter wonderland this weekend for the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre’s latest production of The Nutcracker.

The 59 year tradition will be back on stage this weekend for everyone to enjoy. Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre’s Artistic Director Mishic Liberatore says the performers have been working hard for months putting together this holiday classic and this is what she’s calling one of their best yet.

“Its been 59 years that the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre has been performing The Nutcracker. Its been really awesome but I would like people to come out and just support the dancers because they work really really hard starting in August and so to have a full house to be on stage and hear that clapping for all your hard work is amazing its magical,” Artistic Director Mishic Liberatore.

The magical holiday tradition takes place this Friday and Saturday December 2nd [and] 3rd right down at Memorial Auditorium. For dates, times, and tickets, click here.