WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita Falls police are working the scene of a crash into the body soul massage & massage building.

in the pyramid shopping center a little after 9:30 November, 19, 2023 , a driver was East Bound on Kell Access Road, as they were turning on Buchanan street, the driver, who authorities say was wearing sandals, lost his footing, leading his foot to slip off of the brake and onto the gas.

This led to the crash through the building and there were also two people inside of the massage business, but their were no injuries to report at this time.