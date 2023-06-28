WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—For the owner of Wichita Falls Brewing Company, Matt Bitsche, these past five years of being open have been very busy, in fact so busy that he’s beginning to run out of room, and in order to add additional seating, he’s opening a beer garden.

“Which is something we’ve been wanting to do since we opened. We just kind of tackled things in stages, and we’ve kind of reached capacity, we need more seating, and it’s a great addition to be able to have an outdoor space,” Bitsche said.

Bitsche said the beer garden will be located in the lot directly behind the brewery and will look similar to this one which served as an inspiration for his garden.

“So an outdoor beer garden typically consists of the large picnic tables like you see some community-style seating this one will be shaded with fans and misters and typically beer gardens are landscaped, so we’ll be doing that as well,” Bitsche said.

Something that Executive Director for Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Jana Schamder said will make a nice addition to downtown.

“This lot has been sitting vacant for decades now, and it really took Matt’s vision and tenacity and a lot of partnerships and getting to the lease and working through city commissions in order to take a space that some people see as empty and expand an already successful business,” Schmader said.

Schamder says this new expansion just goes to show that downtown is well on its way to getting back to how it was in the glory days.

“It really just lends itself back to the traffic that’s back in downtown, so if we’re having expansions and new businesses open, it only means that the district itself is doing well,” Schmader said.