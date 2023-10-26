WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Delta Hotel by Marriott opened their doors officially over a month ago.

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, the hotel celebrated their grand opening for the first time. The celebration included two ribbon cutting ceremonies, one for the city and a second with the Gold Coat Ambassadors. Several Delta executives alongside city V-I-Ps spoke about their excitement for continued economic growth from the hotel.

City Councilor Larry Nelson expressed his excitement about the hotel being constructed in his district.

“The hotel is going to be a big impact from which it all goes plus, not only that, we kind of got a lot of extra rooms here,” Nelson said. “Oh, it’s going to impact us quite a bit not only the jobs I think we’ve got about 30 more job openings.”

Several events and conventions have already booked with the new hotel and Councilman Nelson said he already has some high end businessmen reserved at the hotel.