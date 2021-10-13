Wichita Falls church gives back to a town in need of big relief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Step-by-step and box-by-box members of the Faith Village Church of Christ spent their morning loading up with their sights set on the Golden State, but they aren’t heading for Disneyland, instead, they aim for Placerville, a small town needing big relief.

Back in August, the Caldor Fire raged across northern California and it hasn’t finished its run yet. Nearly two months later the fire has yet to be completely contained.

Hearing that nearly 800 homes were destroyed, Faith Village member Bob Goodknight decided it was time to lend a helping hand.

“There are several little towns that have been completely burned. I believe that there were seventeen hundred structures destroyed,” Bob Goodknight said.

“We’re taking kitchen units, we essentially have enough stuff for you to move into a new home or a new kitchen at least, and you have a way to cook all your meals.”

Faith village’s preaching minister Chris Swinford says anyone can make an impact on the world as long as they have enough determination and compassion for the cause.

“Most of the great works in the church doesn’t happen because a committee gets together or people sit in a boardroom and think of things to do. The greatest things that the Lord’s church ever does happens because someone sitting in a pue one day had a great idea, a real heart for something.”

Now that all of the boxes are packed and loaded, Goodknight can head west where he can meet with victims and deliver them a fresh start.