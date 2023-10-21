WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Autism Awareness hosted their very own fall festival at Memorial Stadium.

Wichita County Autism Awareness (WCAA) is a 501c3, Non-Profit, that host sensory friendly events for individuals on the Autism Spectrum.

October 21, 2023, the group hosted sensory/autism friendly games and activities along with a trunk or treat, bounce houses, face painting, and craft table. Cristina Vandarsall said they were excited to bring an event like this to Wichita County for children on the spectrum.

“It’s a sensory friendly event so we don’t have the sound on and It’s free for everybody,” Vandarsall said. “And like you said we’re just bringing it back to the county instead of just Wichita Falls because that’s what it was before and we just want everyone to come out and have fun.”

There were also food vendors for everyone in attendance to enjoy. To find out more about the group’s events click here.