Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX KJTL)—In 1999 civic leaders in Wichita Falls created a way to channel funds to agencies and individuals who in turn help make a difference in the community.

“The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation is a group of funds made up from organizations or individuals that are directed
Toward charitable investment in our communities in the passions that they have for nonprofits,” community foundation president Leslie Shaffner said.

In the beginning, the foundation had just two funds, and 20 years later there are 395 funds, 284 of which are active.

All helping nonprofits with the entire community.

“They have gotten us mainly money for equipment radios they helped with the cost of that miscellaneous gear pretty Much anytime we have needed assistance we can count on people with the community foundation to help us out with that,” Wichita west vfd president Christopher Bashford said.

Over $87 million have been awarded through the foundation and 57 million dollars of those funds have stayed here in the local area. All in response to area needs such as arts, culture, education, environment, historic preservation, health, and more.

“We are all in this together and strong nonprofits make strong communities and together we all make a better Wichita Falls and a better north Texas,” Leslie said.

Continuing to be a foundational building block for many foundations in the area.

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

