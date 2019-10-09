Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A Wichita Falls community group is voicing their views on the long-range facility plan.

A community group called People Invested in the Equity of Reallocating our Schools, or PIERS, is speaking up about the long-range facility plan.

“We certainly support the building of new schools,” PIERS member Rev. Angus Thompson said. ” We want to do what we can do to help to attract, if it’s possible, businesses into Wichita Falls. We want it to be done in an equitable manner.”

The WFISD board met Tuesday and discussed a plan board member Bob Payton came up with that would put in place a large high school and a non-UIL smaller high school at the CEC. Something Thompson said he is not in favor of.

“We want all of our schools to be UIL approved,” Thompson said. “Which means that they would all have the same standards. We don’t want a substandard school on the north side, nor on the south side or the west side. We want equity, we don’t want to move backwards we all want to move forward at the same time.”

President of the WFISD school board Elizabeth Yeager said it is good to have community groups that care so much about the district.

“Schools are the community and for so many neighborhoods they are a vital part of the community,” Yeager said. “So, I completely value and understand the need for those community members to share their thoughts and opinions with us. I think the board as a whole really values that input as we consider the options that we have for our future facility needs.”

Thompson said it is important if new high schools are built, that they are the same size.

“I think that would certainly help with education,” Thompson said. “It would keep the neighborhood stable because obviously where you build schools is where people are going to be. It would keep the neighborhood stable to a great degree, keep your tax base stable and all of that.”

In the end, Thompson and Yeager hope the best decision for the school district will be made.

PIERS members are holding a meeting on Oct. 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. with some of the school board members to talk about their views on the issue.