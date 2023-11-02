WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A Wichita Falls couple are arrested after a shot was reported fired during an apparent domestic disturbance.

The couple’s son told police he was trying to intervene in an assault of his mother by his stepdad. The stepdad was arrested for allegedly firing a shot at the stepson, and the mother was arrested after police said she threatened to shoot her son.

Harold McCleskey is charged with assault family violence and aggravated assault.

Mary McCleskey is charged with retaliation.

Early Thursday morning, November 2, 2023, police responded to the 4600 block of Misty Valley.

The victim said he saw McCleskey assaulting his mother and he pushed him off of her, and McCleskey said he was going to get a gun and shoot him. The victim ran outside and said McCleskey came after him and yelled he was going to shoot, and the victim heard a shot. He said he hid in the backyard and McCleskey ran past him. Police said two witnesses heard the gunshot.

When police explained why they were arresting McCleskey and asked to search the residence for guns, they say Mary McCleskey told them they might also need to arrest her because she was about to kill her son because he was the cause of all the problems.

They said she told them she had two handguns and a shotgun in the house. She was taken into custody for retaliation against her son. Police said the victim had called 911 twice from the house.

In a previous call last year, McCleskey allegedly used a bat to hit the stepson after he warned his mother about McCleskey. That charge was later dropped.