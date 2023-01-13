WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple arrested last January in a joint operation targeting child pornography are back in jail tonight after 15 new counts were filed on each.

Christopher Swatzell, 42, and Lora McLaughlin, 48, are jailed on bonds totaling $525,000 each.

They were originally arrested on just one count each, with $10,000 bonds which they posted the next day.

Their first arrests came in a raid of their home in the 4000 block of Featherston by DPS special agents, Wichita Falls police, and Wichita County deputies as part of an operation targeting child pornography called “Operation Whirlpool.”

Agents say they found the suspects in bed, and a computer was live-streaming child pornography.

Evidence that was seized from the home was later given to an electronic crimes investigator, and the download of material was found to contain hundreds of videos of child pornography depicting sexual assaults of children, including infants.