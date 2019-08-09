Wichita Falls couple sentenced after child found in middle of road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple has been sentenced to probation in connection to charges involving a toddler who was found by himself in the middle of Call Field Rd. in 2017.

Justin Gilbert and Annette Storms pleaded guilty today and both received deferred sentences of two years probation.

A Wichita Falls officer says he saw cars stopped and was flagged down by people in the 4100 block of Call Field who had found the two-year-old boy in the street.

The parents, later identified as Gilbert and Storms, told him they left the two-year-old boy with their roommate in their home 200 feet away. The roommate said he was at work at the time and had never watched the boy.

Officers spoke to Gilbert and Storms again and say they admitted to leaving the sleeping boy home alone.

It was estimated the boy had been out of the home for 10- to 15- minutes.