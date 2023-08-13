WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple units respond to the 7025 block after an explosion erupted after an electric fence caught fire.

Heavy smoke and fire can be seen coming from the unknown structure. The area is 7025 Seymour Highway across from Kell Highway. The fire started around 5 on Sunday, August 13, the area is currently closed off. Firefighters, police, and deputies are investigating and trying to contain the fire. The sheriff is reportedly on the scene as well.

