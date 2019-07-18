Wichita Falls Faith Mission purchases transitional home for women

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Faith Mission has bought a transitional home for women that have graduated from the programs at Faith Refuge.

The transitional supportive housing will act as a steppingstone from the shelter to self-sufficiency.

The house is named “Victory House” after the street.

The transitional housing program adds another step toward self-sufficiency while still giving participants access to services at the shelters and accountability from a house parent.

Women living in the transitional home will pay rent and have regular evaluations to check their progress toward their goals. The home will house six women who not only will face similar challenges but also act as a support system as women transition from the shelter.

In the Fall of 2018, Faith Mission purchased a transitional home for men. Since the opening of the men’s transitional home, three men have moved out into their own home with full-time employment and another is set to move out within the next few weeks.

It is projected that women will start moving into the transitional home at the end of August.