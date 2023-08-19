WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association in collaboration with Texoma community credit union had local vendors anonymously contribute their salsa into a competition.

Damian Reyes, the community favorite, is only 12 but found a passion for salsa when his mom got sick. Let’s just say he was almost at a loss for words when he won his award “It feels very hype,” Damian said.

Damian also said he intends on carrying his trophy everywhere and hopes to return to the competition next year to defend his title. Several local business owners were invited to judge some flavors and they voted Victus preserving taking home the title, and Jeremy Ramsey found great success.

“I’ve actually run out of stock of most of my stuff, so not much more for people to come by for today,” said Ramsey. Both vendors mentioned they will come fully stocked to next week’s farmer’s market to give everyone their filling of salsa.