WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and will have multiple events and vendors. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m.
According to their Facebook Page, there will be live music from Erin Bates, a Toys for Tots drop off, and more.
Here is a list of Makers and Artisans that will be at the event:
• A Touch of Holliday Sparkle
• BIG T-Shirts
• Black Butterfly
• Carol Castro Ceramics
• Dai Tripp Accessories
• Ducky’s Doggie Delights
• Elaine Wiggins
• Grey’s Soap Works
• KS Baker
• Lusy Dome
• Manea Jewels & Alternative
• Moss Life Holistics
• Myduh Made
• Nana’s Home Mades
• Patty Lou Designs
• Purfectly Flawed Kreations
• SlimeRevelation
• Staying Fresh with Sweetpea
• Stories & Wicks Candle Co
• Texan Hobby Hopper
• Thecandleguys
• Three Dog Family Tables, LLC
• Witches Brew Soap
The Wichita Falls Farmers Market is at 807 Austin St., Wichita Falls, Tx.
Visit the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association website for more information.