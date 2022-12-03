WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market will host their Maker Market this weekend. The event starts at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 and will have multiple events and vendors. The festivities will wrap up at 4 p.m.

According to their Facebook Page, there will be live music from Erin Bates, a Toys for Tots drop off, and more.

Here is a list of Makers and Artisans that will be at the event:

• A Touch of Holliday Sparkle

• BIG T-Shirts

• Black Butterfly

• Carol Castro Ceramics

• Dai Tripp Accessories

• Ducky’s Doggie Delights

• Elaine Wiggins

• Grey’s Soap Works

• KS Baker

• Lusy Dome

• Manea Jewels & Alternative

• Moss Life Holistics

• Myduh Made

• Nana’s Home Mades

• Patty Lou Designs

• Purfectly Flawed Kreations

• SlimeRevelation

• Staying Fresh with Sweetpea

• Stories & Wicks Candle Co

• Texan Hobby Hopper

• Thecandleguys

• Three Dog Family Tables, LLC

• Witches Brew Soap

The Wichita Falls Farmers Market is at 807 Austin St., Wichita Falls, Tx.

Visit the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association website for more information.