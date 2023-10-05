WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls Fire Department is devoting a special campaign to October in compliance with Breast Cancer Month.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is selling its annual “Care to Wear Pink” t-shirts for the 2023 campaign to raise awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer.

All through the month of October the community can help by purchasing a pink t-shirt for $20.

WFFD Firefighter Jon Bradley who has headed up this campaign for the last 6 years said, “All of us know someone who has been affected by this so we donate half of the sales to Susan G. Komen and the other half to American Cancer Society.”

“Throughout the month of October, we all wear these shirts throughout the station.”

If you would like a shirt or to simply donate to the cause you can drop by Fire Station 1 at 1005 Bluff or at Fire Station 8 at 2000 Southwest Parkway during the day.