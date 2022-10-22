WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department worked the scene of a structure fire near downtown early Saturday morning.

Wichita Falls firefighters

According to WFFD fire investigator, James Gowen, On October 22, 2022, around 7 a.m., WFFD responded to a house fire on Holliday Street.

They found a structure between 14th and 15th Street, near the alleyway and behind a previously burned house, fully involved with fire and smoke showing

A witness said they saw someone, that appeared to be homeless, flee the scene before firefighters got there. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Gowen said the structure did not have utilities and was vacant but unsecured. He estimated the damage at around $9,500 and said the structure was beyond repair.

Wichita Falls Police responded to help control traffic and an AMR ambulance was on standby at the scene.

On August 3, 2022, firefighters responded to the front house at the same address and found fire coming from a bedroom window. During their investigation, it was determined the house was inhabited by vagrants.

