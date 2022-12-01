Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters worked to control a house fire late Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a vacant house fire near Mitchell and Elwood Street on the city’s east side. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of a house and worked to contain the blaze quickly. A fire investigator at the scene said the house was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.