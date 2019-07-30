Firefighters working on Seymour Hwy fire

UPDATE: Officials said the first unit on scene reported seeing half an acre of fire.



The fire later grew to about 20 acres and burned some abandon cars, and firefighters were able to stop the fire before it tried to travel towards a home.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Five Texoma fire departments worked together to get a grass fire at the Kamay Y near Highway 285 East under control Tuesday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said it was close to one home and a number of abandoned cars.

Hughes said, Wichita West VFD, Bowman VFD, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Kamay VFD, Burkburnett VFD, and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were able to keep it from reaching the home and cars.

