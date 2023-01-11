ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest.

Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation of parole in Montana, where he served time for aggravated assault and escape.

He was arrested Tuesday night in Electra when an officer tried to make a traffic stop at Lincoln and Illinois streets and said the driver kept going south on Illinois, then accelerated in an attempt to elude arrest.

Then the driver of the SUV stopped completely near the Electra football field and when the officer stopped behind him, he said the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed his patrol car.

In November 2021 Drullinger was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance and 4 years in state jail for stealing several vehicles in Wichita Falls while the owners were inside stores paying for gas.

All the car thefts happened in about a month’s time at three 7-Eleven stores and a Stripes.

They came to an end when three men saw him taking a truck from the Stripes and followed him, then tackled him after a foot chase. When police arrived, they said Drullinger had a ripped shirt and the three men were yelling at him.

Drullinger has 11 arrests in Wichita County, including 3 for burglary, 6 for theft, and one for possession of a stolen firearm.