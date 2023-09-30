WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls celebrated those with Down Syndrome by bringing awareness to the community with The Arc of Wichita County’s 5th annual Buddy Walk, on September 30, 2023.

And it was a great turnout!

The Arc of Wichita County is a service that actively supports disabled community members. Attendees got to enjoy a family-friendly carnival-style event, all for a good cause. The event supports Texoma individuals with Down syndrome, among other things organizers say they are grateful for the community’s support year after year

Dr. Frank del Rio, community integration and behavior specialist helped sponsor the Buddy Walk. “The Buddy Walk is a two-part event we use to raise awareness to the public about Down syndrome and use it as a fundraiser to create funds and events for people with Down syndrome,” Dr. Frank del Rio said.

You can help donate by visiting the official website. https://charity.pledgeit.org/WFBW