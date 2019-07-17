Wichita Falls man arrested after WFPD said he spat on them and threatened to kill them

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is in jail facing several charges after police said he spat on them and was waving a knife outside of an apartment.

Officers were called to 701 Warford St. Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. about a man going in and out of an apartment side door swinging a knife.

When they arrived, they found Scott Johnson, 60, and said he matched the description given.

Officers told Johnson to not move but said Johnson instead went inside. Police then entered the home and were able to arrest Johnson after a brief struggle.

During the arrest, officers said Johnson became very verbal and spat on them saying he was going to kill them.

Johnson is facing several charges including evading and resisting arrest, retaliation, harassment, and aggravated assault.

