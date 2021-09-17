Wichita Falls man charged for indecent assault in motel, aggravated assault at gas pumps

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say a woman who went to a motel room to possibly sell wigs to a man was assaulted by a man she knew as “Tank”, and the same man the next day was in a confrontation involving another woman, and broke a man’s jaw.

Dawaylon Raymond, Wichita County jail booking photo

Dawaylon Raymond is charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault.

Police say on July 2, the 18-year-old woman who makes and sells wigs went to see a man at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway East. She said the man known as “Tank” (Raymond) was in the room and he locked the door behind her, then told her to take her clothes off and pushed her on the bed. She said he grabbed her breast and she got up and unlocked the door and left. She said during the assault, Raymond had said his “dark side” was coming out.

Several weeks later the victim called police when she said Raymond returned to the motel where he was barred. Police located him nearby and say he told them he had gone back to apologize to the woman, and he admitted trying to force himself on her.

Police also charged him with an assault reported the day after the motel incident. The victim says he was getting gas with his girlfriend at the Flying J and Raymond began talking to his girlfriend, then came up to him and asked if he wanted drugs.

The victim said he told him no and that Raymond opened the car door for his girlfriend. He said he told Raymond to leave and Raymond then punched him in the face, which resulted in fractures on the left and right sides of his jaw, requiring two metal plates and eight screws.

When questioned after the motel incident, police say Raymond said he remembered talking to the woman and hitting the man two or three times after he lost his temper.