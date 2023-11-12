WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is now fighting for his life after being flown to the hospital November 12, 2023, after a pin-in crash.

The pin-in accident happened at the 1300 block of Harding Street which is now shut down as Wichita Falls police work the scene of the wreck. A 35-year-old male was driving a vehicle traveling westbound on Harding at an excessive rate of speed, he failed to negotiate a curb in the road, got turned sideways, and struck a telephone pole leaving the driver pinned in.

The firefighters extracted him from the vehicle, and he was transported by helicopter to John Peter Smith Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the time of the crash, the man was the only occupant in the vehicle and authorities are not sure if he was wearing a seatbelt. The incident is still under investigation.

